BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Brinks Co
* brink's reports first-quarter results
* Qtrly gaap revenues $722 million versus $776 million
* Qtrly non-gaap revenues $689 million versus $756 million
* Says full-year 2016 expenditures are expected to total $120 million to $130 million
* 2016 non-gaap eps guidance of $2.00 - $2.20 affirmed
* Brinks co qtrly gaap loss per share from continuing operations $0.06
* Qtrly non-gaap eps $ 0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $685.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.