Swiss Re estimates losses from Cyclone Debbie at around $350 mln
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million, the company said on Thursday.
May 3 MMI Holdings Ltd :
* Etienne De Waal will become CEO of Momentum Retail Segment
* Mark Van Der Watt, current CEO of Momentum Retail Segment, will become CEO of Life Insurance Centre Of Excellence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, has estimated its claims burden from Cyclone Debbie in Australia at around $350 million, the company said on Thursday.
* The supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, PZU, has appointed Pawel Surowka as the company's chief executive officer for a term ending in 2018