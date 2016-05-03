German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 S&P On Valeant
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. Corporate credit rating creditwatch revised to positive from developing
* S&P On Valeant - Ratings reflects significant potential for an upgrade if we gain confidence that guidance regarding profitability remains achievable Source - bit.ly/1SWV5uX (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)