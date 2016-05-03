May 3 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA (BIM) :

* Q1 net operating income 22.8 million euros ($26.27 million) versus 40.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 2.3 million euros versus profit of 14.6 million euros a year ago

* Says swing to net loss in Q1 can be attributed to difficult situation of financial markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8678 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)