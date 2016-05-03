May 3 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Buys non performing loans for over 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion)

* Non-Performing loan portfolio, corresponding to about 152,000 positions, mainly consists of credit consumer loans, 64 percent, and credit card loans, 36 percent