UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Holdsport Ltd :
* Final gross dividend increased by 21.2 pct to 200.0 cents per share
* FY sales up 11.8 pct to 1,727.4 million rand
* FY operating profit increased by 15.8 pct to 308.9 million rand
* FY core headline earnings per share up 21.3 pct to 548.7 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.