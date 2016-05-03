BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 Freddie Mac
* Freddie mac says aggregate cash dividends paid to treasury totaled $98.2 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Treasury still maintains a liquidation preference of $72.3 billion on the company's senior preferred stock as of march 31, 2016 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rt3Kfv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.