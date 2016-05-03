BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
(Corrects spelling of the word signs in headline.)
May 3 Oryzon Genomics SA :
* Says it has signed long-term loan agreements with various credit entities for the total amount of 10.5 million euros ($12.09 million)
* Says that with signing of these loan agreements is has terminated its funding round for the total amount of 27 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8682 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use