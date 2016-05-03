(Corrects spelling of the word signs in headline.)

May 3 Oryzon Genomics SA :

* Says it has signed long-term loan agreements with various credit entities for the total amount of 10.5 million euros ($12.09 million)

* Says that with signing of these loan agreements is has terminated its funding round for the total amount of 27 million euros

