German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Chevron Corp
* Alexander B. Cummings Jr. notified board that he was resigning as a director of Chevron effective immediately Source - 1.usa.gov/1riLdCk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)