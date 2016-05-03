May 3 Automatic Data Processing Inc :

* Has learned small number of clients whose employees have been victimized by fraudulent registrations through self-service registration portal

* Any potential exposure of W2 information was limited to individuals who have had their personal information compromised previously, unrelated to ADP

* ADP has no evidence that its systems housing employee information have been compromised

* "The company is working with a federal law enforcement task force to identify the fraud perpetrators"