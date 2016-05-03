May 3 (Reuters) -

* Dialog Semiconductor Plc sees revenue for Q2 2016 to improve sequentially from Q1 2016 and to be in the range of $240 to $260 million

* Dialog Semiconductor Plc sees gross margin in Q2 2016 will be flat to marginally above Q1 2016

* Dialog Semiconducter Plc lowers expectations for full-year sales and gross margin