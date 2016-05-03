Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 3 (Reuters) -
* Dialog Semiconductor Plc sees revenue for Q2 2016 to improve sequentially from Q1 2016 and to be in the range of $240 to $260 million
* Dialog Semiconductor Plc sees gross margin in Q2 2016 will be flat to marginally above Q1 2016
* Dialog Semiconducter Plc lowers expectations for full-year sales and gross margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order