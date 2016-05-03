May 3 Advanced Disposal Services Inc :

* Says Q1 revenue of $333.8 million versus $330.4 million in the same period of the prior year

* Qtrly net loss $14.3 million versus $10.8 million loss last year Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Z9wKUg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)