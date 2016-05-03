UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 Best Buy Co Inc
* Chief merchandising officer Michael Mohan's FY 2016 total compensation $4.7 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2015
* CEO Hubert Joly's FY 2016 total compensation $14.9 million versus $12.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Best Buy Co Inc says CFO Sharon L. Mccollam's total compensation for 2016 is $7.6 million versus $7 million in 2015 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1W7i4aO
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)