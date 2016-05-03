BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
May 3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
* CDC provides investigation update regarding a multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to frozen vegetables
* Eight people infected with the outbreak strains of listeria have been reported from three states since September 13, 2013
* On may 2, CRF Frozen Foods expanded initial recall to include organic, traditional frozen vegetable, fruit products processed in Pasco facility
* Recalled items were sold nationwide and in Canada
* Investigations are ongoing to determine if food sources used to manufacture CRF Frozen Foods products could explain some of the illnesses Source text: 1.usa.gov/1NjsD7s
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use