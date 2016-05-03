May 3 Home Invest Belgium Nv

* Q1 growth of the net rental result at 4.5 million euros ($5.18 million)

* Growth of fair value of investment properties above 350 million euros

* Occupancy rate of investment properties in operation amounts to 92.9 pct during Q1

* EPRA NAV per share 65.73 euro at March 31

* Board of directors appoints Lievin Van Overstraeten chairman