BRIEF-United Finance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax 757,000 rials versus 1.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oZTz4S) Further company coverage:
May 3 Wendel :
* Sale of 30 million Saint-Gobain shares, i.e. 5.3 pct of Saint-Gobain's share capital
* Issue of a ca. 500 million euros bond exchangeable into Saint-Gobain shares
* 10 million share buyback by Saint-Gobain in the placement Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.