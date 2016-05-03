German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 Cummins Inc
* Says plan to spend between $600 million and $650 million in 2016 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1Od3A0v
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)