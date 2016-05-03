German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
May 3 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Walmart recalls about 1.2 million rival electric water kettles due to burn and shock hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)