May 3 Regional Management Corp :

* Says Donald E. Thomas, co's executive vice president and CFO, ceased to serve as co's principal accounting officer

* On April 27 the board promoted Michael S. Dymski to vice president and chief accounting officer effective immediately -sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1NTH2Hq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)