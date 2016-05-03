UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 Regional Management Corp :
* Says Donald E. Thomas, co's executive vice president and CFO, ceased to serve as co's principal accounting officer
* On April 27 the board promoted Michael S. Dymski to vice president and chief accounting officer effective immediately -sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1NTH2Hq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)