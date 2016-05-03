BRIEF-Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering
May 3 Southern Co
* Southern company, AGL resources receive merger approval from maryland regulators
* Companies expect to complete transaction in second half of 2016
* Shareholder Elliott Advisors threaten legal action (Adds Elliott's threat of legal action)