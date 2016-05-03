May 3 Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy to shut down multiple Central And Southern Illinois coal-fueled units

* Additional 500 mw are targeted for shutdown, and a final determination is likely later this year

* Decision to shut down operations at Baldwin, Newton units was made after they failed to recover basic operating costs in MISO capacity auction

* If miso determines units aren't needed for reliability, co expects to shut down operations at newton unit two in september 2016

* If MISO determines units not needed for reliability, expects to shut down operations at baldwin unit one in oct ,Baldwin unit three in march 2017

* Units shutting down received no compensation to recover their basic operating costs in recent miso capacity auction

