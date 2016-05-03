UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
May 3 Dynegy Inc
* Dynegy to shut down multiple Central And Southern Illinois coal-fueled units
* Additional 500 mw are targeted for shutdown, and a final determination is likely later this year
* Decision to shut down operations at Baldwin, Newton units was made after they failed to recover basic operating costs in MISO capacity auction
* If miso determines units aren't needed for reliability, co expects to shut down operations at newton unit two in september 2016
* If MISO determines units not needed for reliability, expects to shut down operations at baldwin unit one in oct ,Baldwin unit three in march 2017
* Units shutting down received no compensation to recover their basic operating costs in recent miso capacity auction
* As part of shutdown process, a notice filed with miso for each unit triggers a reliability review by miso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports small rise in quarterly net profit (Recasts on shareholder payout plans)
* N.Korea risk eyed as Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event (Updates after governor's press conference)