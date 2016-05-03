Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 3 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
* Maximum total cost of shares to be bought under first tranche to be 50 million euros and minimum total cost to be 37.5 million euros
* Announces share buyback programme
* Expects to acquire up to approximately 1.66 million ordinary shares pursuant to first tranche of buyback programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order