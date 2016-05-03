WRAPUP 2-Tensions grow on Korean peninsula ahead of "big and important event"
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
May 3 Ecopetrol SA
* Q1 total sales cop$10.48 billion versus cop$12.30 billion last year
* Will devote a greater proportion of its investments to upstream from 2017
* Q1 net income attributable to shareholders of Ecopetrol of cop$363 billion
* Refining margin fell 24% in Q1 comparison to those of same period of 2015
* Between Q1 of 2015 and 2016 gross margin of refining segment decreased by US$4.5 per barrel
* Expected that all units in cartagena refinery complex will be in full operation by second half of 2016
* Investments in midstream and downstream will conclude with some transport projects and startup of cartagena refinery in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North
BEIJING, April 13 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday that its China vehicle sales fell by 21 percent in the first quarter compared with a year ago, after a tax cut on small-engined vehicles was rolled back.