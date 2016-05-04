BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Orpea Sa :
* Strong growth in Q1 2016 revenues, up 26.5 pct to 680.5 million euros ($781.42 million)
* We comfortably reiterate our 2016 revenue target of 2,720 million euros(+13.7 pct), not including any additional developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian police carried out arrests and raids on Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, building on three years of graft probes that have shaken the political establishment.