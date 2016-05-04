May 4 HKScan Oyj :

* HKScan has decided to start an expansion investment of the Group's bacon plant in Swinoujscie, Poland

* Investment is valued at approximately 12 million euros ($13.78 million) and it is scheduled for completion by end of 2017