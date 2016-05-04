BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
May 4 Aeropostale Inc
* Aéropostale, inc. Takes next steps in business transformation
* Aeropostale says commences voluntary chapter 11 process with commitment for $160 million in DIP financing
* Any potential sale would be expected to be completed within next six months.
* Announced an initial store closure list of 113 u.s. Locations, as well as all 41 stores in canada.
* Says expects to emerge within six months with a right-sized store footprint, improved operational efficiencies
* Expects to emerge within six months with clear resolution of its ongoing disputes with sycamore partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 10 China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."