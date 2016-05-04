Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 Proximus NV :
* Q1 underlying EBITDA 418 million euros ($479.99 million)versus 419 million euros in Reuters poll
* Q1 underlying revenue 1.43 billion euros versus 1.49 billion euros in Reuters poll
* Sees 2016 domestic underlying revenue slight growth
* Expect to return over 2016 a total gross dividend per share of 1.50 euro
* For the full-year 2016 we reconfirm our expectation
* For 2016 group underlying ebitda sees slight growth
* Sees 2016 capex (excluding Spectrum) around 950 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1Y7der2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order