May 4 Polytec Holding AG :

* In first three months of 2016, group EBIT was raised by 6.9 percent to 9.4 million euros ($10.80 million) (Q1 2015: 8.8 million euros)

* Q1 net profit of 5.9 million euros

* In Q1 of 2016, consolidated sales revenues of Polytec Group rose slightly by 1.0 percent to 157.4 million euros (Q1 2015: 155.8 million euros)

* Continues to expect growth with regard to both consolidated sales revenues and result for 2016 financial year