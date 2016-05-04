BRIEF-Dongxing Securities' March net profit at 226.4 mln yuan
* Says march net profit at 226.4 million yuan ($32.82 million)
May 4 Wendel :
* Announces the completion of the sale of 5.3 pct stake in Saint-Gobain and the successful issue of an exchangeable bond of about 500 million euros ($574.20 million) See also: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds