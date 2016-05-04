BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile
May 4 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum :
* Outgoing chairman Bo Jesper Hansen has sold 8 million shares
* He now owns 893,846 shares in Sobi
