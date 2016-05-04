Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
May 4 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
Gross written premium continuing operations total 777.8 million stg
* Gross written premium for ongoing operations 1 4.2% higher than q1 of 2015
* Net investment losses of £7.7 million mainly reflect decisions to sell certain assets in high-yield portfolio
* Continued expectation to achieve a 2016 combined operating ratio 2 in range of 93% to 95% for ongoing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)