UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 4 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :
* Trading statement
* Credit card outstandings increased 77 pct on same period to 1.8 billion stg
* Has performed strongly in first three months of year with growth in mortgages, cards and savings, as well as earnings performing in line with expectations
* Expects front book asset spreads to remain broadly stable at current levels for rest of 2016
* Likely that volume of buy-to-let lending will reduce in q2 compared to volume written in Q1
* Entered Q2 with a strong pipeline and continues to expect overall gross lending volumes to increase year-on-year in 2016
* Record gross mortgage lending, up 30 pct on Q1 2015, to 2.1 billion stg
* 3.4 pct 3 share of gross mortgage lending in Q1 2016
* Residential gross mortgage lending increased by 35 pct; buy-to-let gross lending by 17 pct
* Net mortgage lending up 59 pct on q1 2015 to £1.1 billion
* Continues to make strong progress towards its target of mid- teens returns on tangible equity by end of 2017
* Currently expect a nim of around 160bps for full year
* EU referendum remains largest source of domestic uncertainty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February