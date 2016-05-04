BRIEF-Dongxing Securities' March net profit at 226.4 mln yuan
* Says march net profit at 226.4 million yuan ($32.82 million)
May 4 Intu Properties Plc
* Remain on target to deliver growth in like-for-like net rental income for year in range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent
* Continued active retailer demand with 43 new long term leases agreed for £7 million of new annual rent, 10 per cent above previous passing rent
* Year-On-Year footfall to date is up 1.4 per cent
* UK development pipeline on track with 11 new restaurants opened at Intu Metrocentre
* Cash and available facilities of over £750 million and debt to asset ratio of 41 per cent at 31 march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds