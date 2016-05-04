Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
May 4 Bae Systems Plc
* Started year with good momentum and business is performing well
* In 2016 and beyond, we are well placed to continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders
* Group's outlook remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)