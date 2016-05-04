May 4 Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Expects capital-light asset management operations to account for around 25 pct of group revenues on a pro forma full-year basis

* Closed its offering of eur 230m of seven-year floating rate notes ( "frns"), bearing an interest rate of euribor plus 4.75% per year