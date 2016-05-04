BRIEF-Guosen Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds
May 4 Eurazeo :
* Invests in the luxury goods marketplace Farfetch
* Eurazeo Croissance will contribute $20 million to this new capital-raising of $110 million
* IDBI Bank ltd says received notice of one day strike on april 12