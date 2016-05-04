May 4 Sonova Holding AG :

* Sonova announces agreement to acquire AudioNova

* Purchase consideration will be paid in cash and values audionova at 830 million euros ($953.67 million)

* In 2016, acquired group is expected to generate sales of approx. 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16%

* Expects transaction to make a positive contribution to earnings per share from financial year 2017/18 onwards

* Closing of transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected in second half of 2016

