UPDATE 1-Hermes EOS says investors should oppose re-election of Rio executive
* Hermes also seeks more disclosure on climate-related risk (Adds detail, background, no comment from Rio)
May 4 Sonova Holding AG :
* Sonova announces agreement to acquire AudioNova
* Purchase consideration will be paid in cash and values audionova at 830 million euros ($953.67 million)
* In 2016, acquired group is expected to generate sales of approx. 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16%
* Expects transaction to make a positive contribution to earnings per share from financial year 2017/18 onwards
* Closing of transaction is subject to regulatory approval and expected in second half of 2016
* Transaction will be financed with cash and debt resulting in a pro forma net debt/EBITA ratio of around 1.2x Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8703 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Investment banks in London have been hiring more staff for specialised finance roles, recruiter Robert Walters said on Tuesday, in comments likely to ease concerns over the impact of Brexit on a mainstay of the British economy.