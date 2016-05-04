May 4 Euronext NV :

* April 2016 average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book stood at 6,948 million euros ($7.98 billion) (-23.4 pct compared with april 2015)

* After 21 months of continued growth, activity on ETFS softened during April 2016 with an average daily transaction value at 548 million euros, down 14.0% compared to April 2015 Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8703 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)