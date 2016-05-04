BRIEF-AzurRx provides update on MS1819 phase II trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Alk Abello A/S :
* Q1 EBIT 236 million Danish crowns ($36.4 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
* Q1 revenue 848 million crowns versus 650 million crowns year ago
* Guidance updated to reflect better than expected performance in Q1 and slightly clearer view of unfolding market situation in Europe
* 2016 EBITDA is now expected to increase to around 575 million crowns (previously: about 450 million crowns) before special items, additional sales royalties and milestone payments
* 2016 base business revenue now seen to grow organically by about 15 percent in local currencies to around 2.75 billion crowns (previous expectation: 10 percent growth and revenue of about 2.6 billion crowns) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4776 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - Early results indicate that MS1819 exhibits a favorable safety profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian police carried out arrests and raids on Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, building on three years of graft probes that have shaken the political establishment.