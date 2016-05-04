May 4 North Media A/S :
* Q1 revenue 216.3 million Danish crowns ($33.38 million) versus 250.5 million crowns year
ago
* Q1 EBIT ex. items loss 9.9 million crowns versus loss 11.6 million crowns year ago
* Revenue and performance development for North Media Newspaper and North Media Online in Q1
2016 was weaker than anticipated
* Sees EBIT before special items to range from a negative 55 million crowns to negative 25
million crowns for financial year 2016
* Sees 2016 revenue to range between 865 million crowns and 915 million crowns
($1 = 6.4793 Danish crowns)
