May 4 J D Wetherspoon Plc

* Or 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 like-for-like sales increased by 3.8

* Still aiming for a reasonable outcome for financial year, before impact of previously announced £3.8m property gain realised in first 6 months

* Total sales increased by 5.5%

* Operating margin in 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 was 6.4%, compared with 7.5% in same 13 weeks last year

* There will be around £5m of exceptional non-cash losses in this financial year, associated with disposal programme.

* Margin reflects increases in starting rates for hourly paid staff in august 2015, which totalled approximately 8%

* Et debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be around £650m.