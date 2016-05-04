Sportswear firm JD Sports posts record 2016 profit
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
May 4 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* Or 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 like-for-like sales increased by 3.8
* Still aiming for a reasonable outcome for financial year, before impact of previously announced £3.8m property gain realised in first 6 months
* For 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 like-for-like sales increased by 3.8%,
* Total sales increased by 5.5%
* Operating margin in 13 weeks to 24 april 2016 was 6.4%, compared with 7.5% in same 13 weeks last year
* There will be around £5m of exceptional non-cash losses in this financial year, associated with disposal programme.
* Margin reflects increases in starting rates for hourly paid staff in august 2015, which totalled approximately 8%
* Et debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be around £650m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
April 11 Britain's JD Sports Fashion Plc posted a 55 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for leisurewear products remained firm.
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)