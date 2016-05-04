May 4 Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Completed private placement

* Net proceeds from placement will be used to invest in increased flexible sensor production capacity, further smart card related research and development and general corporate purposes

* Carnegie and DNB Markets acted as joint bookrunners in private placement

* Has raised about 165 million Norwegian crowns ($20.32 million) in gross proceeds through private placement consisting of 1,240,000 new shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1206 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)