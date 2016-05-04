UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* Group revenue in Q1 of 2016 rose to 103.7 million euros ($119.05 million)(p/y: 99.6 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT before currency effects amounted to 4.8 million euros (p/y: 4.9 million euros)
* Q1 net income for period reached 1.3 million euros (p/y: 3.2 million euros)
* Q1 total output increased to 100.2 million euros (p/y: 103.3 million euros)
* Well on our way to achieving our annual targets for revenue and ebit before currency effects
* Continue to expect a slight improvement in revenue to around 410 million euros and an increase in EBIT before currency effects to a total of 20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8711 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.