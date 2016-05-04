May 4 Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base :

* Says recommends FY 2015 dividend of 136.49 roubles per preferred share and 406.0 roubles per ordinary share

* Says since FY 2015 dividend is equal to already paid interim dividend company will not pay dividend to shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1Tl4Dgg

