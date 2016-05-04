May 4 SABMiller Plc :
* Update on Coca-Cola Beverages Africa transaction
* Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Merger Parties and South
African Government reach agreement on public interest conditions
for merger
* Company agreed to invest R800 million to support
enterprise development for two groups of entrepreneurs
* Deal between merger parties include selling a 20 pct
shareholding in Appletiser South Africa
* Comprehensive set of commitments agreed between merger
parties will be recommended to competition tribunal
* Merger parties undertook to ensure that merged entity
maintains its total permanent employment at current levels for a
period of three years from date of approval of deal
* Commitments address concerns regarding employment, access
to retail cooler space for smaller competitors,
* Commitments also address concerns regarding localisation
of production and inputs used in production of coca-cola
products
* Competition tribunal hearing on proposed formation of
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is due to commence on May 9, 2016
