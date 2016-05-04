BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
May 4 CybAero AB :
* CybAero updates the market on the shipment to the Chinese Customs
* The board is estimating that the tests will be approved by the end of June
* Delivery of the first system will start immediately upon approval of the tests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.