May 4 Bioporto A/S :

* Q1 revenue of 5.2 million Danish crowns ($803,101.21) compared to 4.1 million crowns in year-earlier period, corresponding to a growth of 26 percent

* Q1 EBIT amounted to loss 5.4 million crowns in Q1 of 2016 compared to loss 4.4 million crowns previous year

* Guidance for 2016 maintained

* Revenue is expected to be 27-30 million crowns in 2016, representing an increase of approximately 30-50 percent

* EBIT for 2016 is forecast at a loss between 11-13 million crowns, this is an adjustment from an EBIT loss of 7-9 million crowns in connection with the grant of warrants on April 8, 2016, based on an expected accounting impact of loss 3.8 million crowns