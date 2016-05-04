UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Nokian Tyres Plc
* Blackrock, Inc.'s indirect holding in Nokian Tyres shares has gone above threshold of 5% of share capital as a result of a share transactions concluded on 2 May 2016
* The indirect shareholding of BlackRock, Inc. in Nokian Tyres has increased to 7,014,013 shares, corresponding to 5.2% of Nokian Tyres' shares and voting rights
* The mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. held on deal date a total of 7,420,770 Nokian Tyres' shares representing 5.50% of company's 134,691,174 shares and voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.