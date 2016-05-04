UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren tells Reuters
* Received no furhter queries in Q1 from FDA in the US related to co.'s application to market snus as less hazardous than cigarettes, has had no indication on when to expect ruling
* Main reason for forecasting higher operating loss for snus outside Scandinavia in the rest of 2016 than in Q1 is more snus marketing activities in the US Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.