May 4 SHS Viveon AG :

* Q1 sales growth of 12 percent to 6.915 million euros ($7.94 million)

* Positive operating cash flow in the amount of 500,000 euros in the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 EBITDA improved by 291,000 euros to 172,000 euros